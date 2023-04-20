Second ever ‘Bay Con’ set to take place Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The second ever ‘Bay Con’ is taking place at Bay College in Escanaba on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This event will be held at the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952.

Organizers said this pop culture event will feature over 100 vendors with toys and things to purchase. They also said the event will have vinyl records, vintage toys, video games, cosplay, trivia, gaming rooms, live music, a taco truck and more.

Organizers added they have a special guest this year. That guest is Voice Actor Sean Chiplock.

Chiplock will be there to talk to attendees and take pictures.

Laura Palmgren helped plan Bay Con. She said planning this event hasn’t been easy, but explained it is an honor to be part of something like this.

“I got to use skills that I already had which was making my cosplay costume as well as learning new things like something as simple as making a spreadsheet which is something I’ve never done before so I learned how to use Excel,” said Palmgren. “So, it’s given me an opportunity to learn how to do some extra things as well as do something for the community.”

The event is free, but organizers are asking all attendees for a $2 donation.

Organizers also said a majority of donations will go to Bay College’s sports and club teams.

