Republic Township responds to widespread flooding

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday.

The county received widespread damage caused by the runoff of rapidly melting snow and additional rainfall. Though the Michigamme River is no longer rising, communities like Republic Township are still seeing a lot of damage. River Road is currently closed due to flooding.

Republic Township’s supervisor, Jim Brennan, says he hopes Governor Whitmer declares Marquette County a state of emergency at the state level.

“We’re hoping the Governor gives Marquette County emergency for flooding,” said James Brennan, Republic Township supervisor. “That would open up available funds for everyone within the county to fix the problem in some of the areas.”

According to Bennan, River Road has not been this flooded since 2002.

