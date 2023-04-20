Range Bank hosts Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show

Dueling Sisters
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents had an opportunity to show off their talents Wednesday.

Range Bank and the Literacy Fund of Michigan hosted the Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show. The event featured a variety of acts performed by members of the Marquette community, including some local celebrities. Participants were disguised and folks voted for their favorite act by making a donation.

All proceeds from the event benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette. The program gives free books to Marquette kids every month. All children up to five years old, regardless of income, are eligible to receive one free book per month.

“This program is so popular throughout the United States and four countries that now, in 2023,” said Nancy Seminoff, Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan president and chairman of the board, “the Dollywood Foundation, which is the foundation started by Dolly Parton, distributes books to one in 10 children in the United States. It is a phenomenal program that reaches many children.”

The winning act was the Dueling Sisters’ rendition of “Honey, Honey” from Mamma Mia!

TV6′s own Senior Reporter Jerry Tudor took home second place.

