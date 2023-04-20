Rain, t-storms dwindling to ‘irie’ weather vibes before showers ramp up Friday afternoon

Showers, thunderstorms subside through early Friday before another round spreads later in the day.
Showers, thunderstorms subside through early Friday before another round spreads later in the day.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A low pressure system tracking northeastward over Minnesota’s Arrowhead continues to steer bands of wintry mix showers, rain and thunderstorms towards Upper Michigan before dwindling to mainly drizzle and fog Friday morning. However, the nearly stagnant Arrowhead Low and back door cold front system over the Ohio Valley combine to keep rain and snow in the mix, widely scattered over the U.P. Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Snowfall from a trace to 6″ possible through early Sunday, with the higher amounts possible in the Keweenaw peninsula and highlands west.

A dry stretch follows during the first half of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow/sleet/freezing rain plus thunderstorms, then tapering off overnight; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly sunny with drizzle/fog early, then mixed rain and snow spreading in the afternoon; mild and breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated light snow tapering off in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50

