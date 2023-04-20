Players de Noc to present ‘Circus Olympus’

Youth performing 'Circus Olympus.'
Youth performing 'Circus Olympus.'(WLUC (Grace Blair))
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its newest show, ‘Circus Olympus.’

It’s a show put on by youth in the community and it’s about a group of kids putting on shows about Greek mythology.

“We’ve all been working for a very long time. We have gone through a lot together. What you see on stage, there’s so much more to that,” said Randi Irving, who plays Ishy in the show.

This Friday, months of work will finally pay off.

“The best thing for them is going to be seeing an audience and having the laughter. It’s great for the whole family. It’s really a fun one for everyone to come and see,” said Kris Hovland, the director of ‘Circus Olympus.’

The show opens this Friday and continues this weekend and the next.

For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
Part 3: Income tax possible in Marquette, city manager says
TV6 Investigates: Getting Marquette's budget back on track
Income tax possible in Marquette, city manager says
Students gathered around the wildcat statue on the Northern Michigan University campus to march...
“We’re not powerful individually, but we’re powerful together”: NMU students march for climate action
Brookridge Heights throws a connection event at least once a month to keep people connected.
Brookridge Heights hosts event with professional headshots, specialty cocktails