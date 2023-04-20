Players de Noc to present ‘Circus Olympus’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its newest show, ‘Circus Olympus.’

It’s a show put on by youth in the community and it’s about a group of kids putting on shows about Greek mythology.

“We’ve all been working for a very long time. We have gone through a lot together. What you see on stage, there’s so much more to that,” said Randi Irving, who plays Ishy in the show.

This Friday, months of work will finally pay off.

“The best thing for them is going to be seeing an audience and having the laughter. It’s great for the whole family. It’s really a fun one for everyone to come and see,” said Kris Hovland, the director of ‘Circus Olympus.’

The show opens this Friday and continues this weekend and the next.

For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.