Placemaking project coming to Houghton this summer, city requests artist submissions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton and the Downtown Houghton Placemaking Group are seeking artist submissions for a mural installation.

The project is slated to take place this summer on the municipal parking deck across from the Vault Hotel on Shelden Avenue in Downtown Houghton.

According to the National Endowment for the Arts, “Creative placemaking animates public and private spaces, rejuvenates structures and streetscapes, improves local business viability and public safety, and brings diverse people together to celebrate, inspire, and be inspired.”

The placemaking group aims to further develop the Downtown Houghton area through the support of public art initiatives. The group has partnered with the City of Houghton and Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, with the support of the Copper Country Community Arts Council, to spearhead this year’s artist selection process.

According to a press release from the city, the selected artist will receive a $6,000 award to be used at the discretion of the artist to support the completion of the project.

Artist proposals for this project are open and will be reviewed upon receipt until May 12, 2023.

Finalists will be asked to present a color mock-up of their design to the selection committee in mid-May.

Funding for this project is supported by Visit Keweenaw’s Destination Development grant, the Vault Hotel and the City of Houghton.

Artists can submit applications online through the following link: https://forms.gle/ELLUC1MKYLdQ1B3SA

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.