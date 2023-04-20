OSF Home Health & Hospice looks for new volunteers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, OSF Home Health & Hospice held a luncheon to show its volunteers some appreciation. It’s part of national volunteer week.

Volunteer Coordinator Rachael Latta said these people serve many roles, including one position called a direct volunteer.

“That’s where they actually go into the patient’s home, and they will either sit with the patient or provide rest to the family members,” said Latta. “Volunteers just provide comfort and companionship to the family itself or run various errands and do chores.”

However, Latta also said there are opportunities for those who want to help but are less comfortable going into people’s homes. These positions are called indirect volunteers.

“So, they do things outside like make quilts and heating pads for our patients,” said Latta. “They make sometimes will make cookies also and do clerical work in the office for us.”

According to Latta, the organization always needs volunteers in Delta, Menominee, Dickinson, and Alger Counties. Doing so involves a short application process and two main requirements.

“They have to be 18 years old and then we do an application, interview, and background check,” said Latta. “There is a 52-hour-a-year volunteer requirement which is very easy to obtain even if you just do an hour a week.”

OSF Home Health & Hospice Manager Lesley Hoffmeyer said those people who give their time are key and valuable to a patient’s experience.

“Without them, it would be very difficult and there are times when our patients just need someone to sit with them to maybe play a game with them and watch tv,” said Latta. “They truly are a huge part of our team, and we are extremely thankful for each and every one of them.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can call (906) 786-4456 or click here.

