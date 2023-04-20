New Downtown Marquette boutique hopes to bridge creative expression with community connection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new clothing and home goods store in Downtown Marquette.

Cove Boutique may be small, but the shop is filled with intentionally curated pieces.

Owner Jordan Mattarella tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that creative expression is her art outlet, and she’s really excited to share her passion with the Marquette community.

Cove Boutique is filled with conscious materials and items from small businesses, women-own businesses, and local artists.

Plus, Mattarella orders her clothing in small batches, which means the styles in the store are constantly changing.

Jordan Mattarella shows off her new clothing boutique in Downtown Marquette.

Cove Boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4:00.

Mattarella says her target customers are college students looking for clothing pieces that will last a long time plus young, professional women.

You can also find some unique and surprising items in the shop.

Cove Boutique is all about creative expression and community connection. Owner Jordan Mattarella talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about what's in store.

Cove Boutique is located at 209 W Ohio Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.