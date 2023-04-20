New Downtown Marquette boutique hopes to bridge creative expression with community connection

Take a look around Cove Boutique and learn more about owner Jordan Mattarella’s mission on the TV6 Morning News
Cove Boutique Owner Jordan Mattarella stands on the steps of her Downtown Marquette shop.
Cove Boutique Owner Jordan Mattarella stands on the steps of her Downtown Marquette shop.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new clothing and home goods store in Downtown Marquette.

Cove Boutique may be small, but the shop is filled with intentionally curated pieces.

Owner Jordan Mattarella tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that creative expression is her art outlet, and she’s really excited to share her passion with the Marquette community.

Cove Boutique is filled with conscious materials and items from small businesses, women-own businesses, and local artists.

Plus, Mattarella orders her clothing in small batches, which means the styles in the store are constantly changing.

Jordan Mattarella shows off her new clothing boutique in Downtown Marquette.

Cove Boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4:00.

Mattarella says her target customers are college students looking for clothing pieces that will last a long time plus young, professional women.

You can also find some unique and surprising items in the shop.

Cove Boutique is all about creative expression and community connection. Owner Jordan Mattarella talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about what's in store.

Cove Boutique is located at 209 W Ohio Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Iron Mountain police car.
Iron Mountain Police Department disputes allegations of lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination

Latest News

Brad Austin stopped by the TV6 Morning News
Celebrating Earth Day with Recycle 906
Inside Cove Boutique.
Cove Boutique
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Cove Boutique Owner Jordan Mattarella.
Cove Boutique
Menominee County to host Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Thursday