MSP provides safe way to dispose of old medication

Red dispensary at the MSP Negaunee Township post
Red dispensary at the MSP Negaunee Township post(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday the Michigan State Police is holding a drug take-back day.

You can take unused, expired or unwanted pills into any MSP post to be disposed of. Pills will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, April 22. MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the event serves as a safe way to get rid of old medication.

“This is just the little emphasis that the Drug Enforcement Agency, the federal government, puts on a couple of times a year. To make sure that people are getting these unused medications out of their house so they’re not getting into the wrong hands,” he said.

Giannunzio says the MSP will host a similar drug take-back day later this year in October.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

On Thursday morning students got a preview of the show before the first performance in the...
Ishpeming High Schools performs Mamma Mia musical
Showers, thunderstorms subside through early Friday before another round spreads later in the...
Rain, t-storms dwindling to ‘irie’ weather vibes before showers ramp up Friday afternoon
Billerud Mill Interview
Billerud Extended Interview
Clean it UP
Clean it UP