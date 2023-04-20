MSP provides safe way to dispose of old medication

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday the Michigan State Police is holding a drug take-back day.

You can take unused, expired or unwanted pills into any MSP post to be disposed of. Pills will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, April 22. MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the event serves as a safe way to get rid of old medication.

“This is just the little emphasis that the Drug Enforcement Agency, the federal government, puts on a couple of times a year. To make sure that people are getting these unused medications out of their house so they’re not getting into the wrong hands,” he said.

Giannunzio says the MSP will host a similar drug take-back day later this year in October.

