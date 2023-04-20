Michigan’s unemployment rate falls in March

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

Statewide employment advanced by 17,000 over the month, while unemployment fell by 7,000, resulting in a labor force gain of 10,000 in March.

“Michigan’s labor market has been positive for the first three months of 2023,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “The three-month average jobless rate receded by two-tenths of a percentage point since the fourth quarter of 2022.”

The national unemployment rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point between February and March to 3.5 percent. Michigan’s March rate was 0.6 percentage points larger than the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point over the year, while Michigan’s rate remained unchanged since March 2022.

