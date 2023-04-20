Menominee County to host Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Thursday

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Menominee Couty.

It will be located at the Greater Marinette Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive in Menominee. Distribution will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items should stay in their car.

