MDOT’s 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring

MDOT's 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring
MDOT's 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WILX) - Roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 28.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Some parks close in late October and reopen in the spring.

Park visitors should be aware that drinking water at all parks will not be available until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.

A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks is available on the MDOT website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Crystal Falls native, Wisconsin State Archaeologist dies after lake dive
The students were prompted after Tim Routheaux's suspensions to stage a sit-in in the school's...
Ontonagon High School students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting
The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

(Department of Technology, Management and Budget logo)
Michigan’s unemployment rate falls in March
Summertime in Houghton
Placemaking project coming to Houghton this summer, city requests artist submissions
Randy Buchler, Natasha Kentala, and Andy Novak join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on...
Experience the benefits of the Wim Hof Method
Brad Austin talks with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Celebrating ahead of Earth Day with Recycle 906