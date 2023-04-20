Marquette Police Department Citizens Academy takes part in de-escalation lessons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Police Department’s Citizens Academy took part in a shooter simulation and hand-to-hand combat lesson Wednesday evening.

As community members learn about the day-to-day operations of the department, participants tested their ability to respond appropriately in real-time to an incident.

The officers went over how the department prepares officers for using force, specifically using methods to control and de-escalate a situation through hand-to-hand combat unless deadly force is absolutely necessary.

This is the Marquette Police Department’s first-ever Citizens Academy, and its goal is to give the community a better idea of what they do.

“We’re trying to give the people an introduction to why officers stand a certain distance away,” said Sgt. John Rink of the Marquette Police Department. “Why we do the things that we do to try to de-escalate the situation before we have to go hands-on with anybody.”

The officers go through frequent trainings to make sure these situations are handled properly.

