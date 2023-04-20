Marquette Police Department Citizens Academy takes part in de-escalation lessons

The officers went over how the department prepares officers for the use of force, specifically...
The officers went over how the department prepares officers for the use of force, specifically using methods to control and de-escalate a situation through hand-to-hand combat.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Police Department’s Citizens Academy took part in a shooter simulation and hand-to-hand combat lesson Wednesday evening.

As community members learn about the day-to-day operations of the department, participants tested their ability to respond appropriately in real-time to an incident.

The officers went over how the department prepares officers for using force, specifically using methods to control and de-escalate a situation through hand-to-hand combat unless deadly force is absolutely necessary.

This is the Marquette Police Department’s first-ever Citizens Academy, and its goal is to give the community a better idea of what they do.

“We’re trying to give the people an introduction to why officers stand a certain distance away,” said Sgt. John Rink of the Marquette Police Department. “Why we do the things that we do to try to de-escalate the situation before we have to go hands-on with anybody.”

The officers go through frequent trainings to make sure these situations are handled properly.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Dueling Sisters
Range Bank hosts Banking on Literacy Hidden Talent Show
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
The documents include a complaint letter sent by the former athletic director, Tim Routheaux,...
Documents reveal details surrounding former Ontonagon Area Schools athletic director’s resignation
Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette
Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette