Marquette Golf Club clubhouse opens with limited hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Golf Club is opening the clubhouse with a limited set of hours.

The Clubhouse will be open with a limited menu and limited hours to give people a taste of what is to come.

Marquette Golf Club clubhouse manager Maggie Mahoney said they knew their members were getting anxious to see each other, so they decided to have a limited open so people could prepare for warmer weather.

Mahoney said the greens will likely be open for walking only when the weather gets nicer. They are trying to get the driving range open soon so people can get some swings in.

“We’re just excited to get another season underway, and we’re looking forward to seeing all of our members and just having a great season together,” said Mahoney.

The clubhouse will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 27-28.

The clubhouse manager says next week they will open Wednesday, April 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it will stay this way until the weather improves.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.