Ishpeming High Schools performs Mamma Mia musical

On Thursday morning students got a preview of the show before the first performance in the evening.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Mamma Mia here we go again, Ishpeming High School is performing the Abba-inspired musical.

Mamma Mia follows the story of Sophie Sheridan as she searches for her birth father – all right before her wedding. The musical is set in the Greek Isles and has many hits from Abba.

The director says it is the first time the high school performed a musical since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of these kids have never been in a musical before,” Mamma Mia Director Caitlin Palomaki said. “This is our first musical here at Ishpeming since I believe 2019 right before covid hit, so a lot of them are trying this for the first time. It would be awesome for them to get an audience in here and encourage them and what they are doing.”

There are four showings: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and this Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for those 18 and younger and $10 for the general public.

