Experience the benefits of the Wim Hof Method
Sign up for one of three beginner workshops in June
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More scientific research is being released about the benefits and healing powers of the Wim Hof Method.
It includes breathwork, cold water immersion, and commitment to the practices.
Randy Buchler, Natasha Kentala, and Andy Novak join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to share their experience.
This technique combines intentional breathwork with brief cold-water submersion.
It provides immediate and long-lasting benefits, such as lower levels of anxiety and improved memory.
To experience those benefits, submerge in water between 32-56 degrees for two minutes.
It’s best to gradually get used to colder temperatures and longer submersions and let your first submersion be done in a controlled setting, such as a fundamentals workshop.
Randy Buchler is hosting two Wim Hof Method workshops in Gwinn in June and Natasha Kentala is hosting one at her yoga studio in Hancock in June as well.
***If you are epileptic, have a serious heart condition or are pregnant, this method is not recommended. Consult with your primary care physician before trying it.
You can sign up for one of the three workshops at trainthebrainllc.com.
