Experience the benefits of the Wim Hof Method

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More scientific research is being released about the benefits and healing powers of the Wim Hof Method.

It includes breathwork, cold water immersion, and commitment to the practices.

Randy Buchler, Natasha Kentala, and Andy Novak join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to share their experience.

But first, stories of the day.

Ducks vs. chickens quiz and 420 day.

Now, back to the Wim Hof Method.

This technique combines intentional breathwork with brief cold-water submersion.

It provides immediate and long-lasting benefits, such as lower levels of anxiety and improved memory.

All about the Wim Hof Method.

To experience those benefits, submerge in water between 32-56 degrees for two minutes.

It’s best to gradually get used to colder temperatures and longer submersions and let your first submersion be done in a controlled setting, such as a fundamentals workshop.

Randy Buchler, Natasha Kentala, and Andy Novak share their experience with the Wim Hof Method.

Randy Buchler is hosting two Wim Hof Method workshops in Gwinn in June and Natasha Kentala is hosting one at her yoga studio in Hancock in June as well.

***If you are epileptic, have a serious heart condition or are pregnant, this method is not recommended. Consult with your primary care physician before trying it.

The best way to learn about the Wim Hof Method is to attend a fundamentals workshop.

You can sign up for one of the three workshops at trainthebrainllc.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.