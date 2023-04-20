Brookridge Heights hosts event with professional headshots, specialty cocktails

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights threw a Headshots and Herbal Cocktails event on Thursday.

The headshots were free, as was the event. The assisted living facility had wine, herbal-infused cocktails and charcuterie boards for participants to enjoy. Brookridge typically hosts a public event at least once a month to keep people in the community connected.

Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing says everyone is welcome to attend these events.

“We’re all in this together,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing. “Connections are important. You never know when someone might need assisted living or memory support services, so the more we can bring people into our building to fun events like this, the better off we are.”

The next event Brookridge Heights will host is Speedy Connections: Picnic Edition on Thursday, June 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.

