Bothwell Middle School holds Museum Night

A student shows off his gladiator attire
A student shows off his gladiator attire(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bothwell Middle School (BMS) held a Museum Night on Thursday.

Seventh graders have been studying ancient civilizations like the Mayans, the Romans and the Greeks this year.

Students displayed research and projects to their parents and relatives at the event. Sixth graders also showed off their projects for the first time this year.

One BMS teacher said the event was a chance for people to learn from students.

“Since we don’t have a world history museum in the Upper Peninsula, it’s an opportunity to bring people into our school and find out a lot about some ancient world history,” said Scot Stewart, Bothwell Middle School world history teacher.

This was Bothwell’s second Museum Night this year.

The first was in January.

