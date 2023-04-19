UP Shakespeare Festival to present Hamlet at the Marquette Regional History Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival is in pre-production of their presentation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The show is set to open Aug. 4, 2023, at the Marquette Regional History Center.

Hamlet will be a collaborative fundraiser for both the Marquette Regional History Center and UPShakes.

“It’ll be a really unique experience,” said Jamie Weeder, the festival’s artistic director. “A complete transformation of the History Center’s space into Marquette’s very own Globe Theatre- complete with designated seating for ‘groundlings’, comfortable risers your more bourgeoisie and of course the pigeon roost,” Weeder said.

The production will not only feature local professionals but also classically trained actors brought to the U.P. from around the country.

“The talent we have in this town is incredible, we have an amazing company of actors- some of which have been with us since the very beginning. We’ve also grown so much as artists; we’ve become very well-connected. We have developed a very deep bench,” Weeder added.

Auditions for this production are Tuesday, May 23rd at 5:30 at the Marquette Regional History Center.

Upper Peninsula’s Shakespeare Festival’s production of Hamlet will run the first and second weekend of August at the Marquette Regional History Center.

Tickets will be available mid-summer at www.marquettehistory.org. You jamie@upshakes.org for any questions.

