UP residents encouraged to report all spring snowmelt damage

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recent rapid snowmelt has caused flooding and damage across central and western portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Water is affecting roads, bridges, utilities, and other infrastructure. Businesses and homeowners are also reporting damage across the region.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Houghton and Gogebic Counties. Ontonagon, Baraga, and Marquette Counties have declared local emergencies and are expected to be added to the state declaration in the coming days.

As local officials, emergency managers, and state police are monitoring the situation, assessing damage, and providing needed resources, all residents and business owners in Houghton, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Baraga, Marquette counties, and the neighboring counties of Keweenaw, Iron, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Delta are asked to take pictures and report any damage caused by water.

“It’s important that any and all damage is reported, no matter how big or small,” said Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel. “It’s essential that we have an accurate assessment to apply for state and federal aid. We ask everyone to join together in this effort for the greater good of all our neighbors in the region.”

Reports can be made online.

Residents with no internet access or who need further assistance can dial 211. Operators are ready to assist with all damage reports.

