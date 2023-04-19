Rounds of rain and thundershowers with our next system

Our next system is moving through the plains today. As a warm front gets closer a small round of rain/snow this afternoon. Then, spotty showers and freezing drizzle occur overnight. The system moves in tomorrow with rounds of rain and thundershowers. There will be pockets of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will range from .50-.80″ with local up to 1.0″. This additional moisture will continue to cause flooding in streams and rivers. We’re expecting a dry stretch next Monday through Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain/snow mixture

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s inland

Thursday: Rounds of showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 30s north, low -mid 40s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers in the evening

>Highs: 40s west, 50s east

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy with snow west and rain east

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow north

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

