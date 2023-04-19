The Preserve LLC seeks conditional use permit for new campground in Sands Township

Land that could become Kona Hills Campground
Land that could become Kona Hills Campground(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campground could be coming to Sands Township.

The Preserve LLC is seeking to build a 50-site campground on 80 acres of land they own in Marquette County. The site would be located in the Rock Cut in Chocolay Township. The Sands Township Planning Commission considered a conditional use permit for the site at a board meeting Tuesday. The commission decided to table the discussion and will respond to The Preserve LLC within 30 days.

The Preserve LLC says it hopes the commission approves the permit so the land can be enjoyed by everyone.

“There’s a lot of historical value there, geological value there, and we want to open that up to the community in the right way,” said Jeremy Johnson, The Preserve LLC co-owner. “This development would allow for that and also preserve the land. We hope that we can work with Sands Township and the State of Michigan to make this happen.”

If the commission approves the permit, The Preserve LLC’s next step toward opening the campground will be to apply for a campground construction permit with the State of Michigan.

