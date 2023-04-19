Ontonagon high school students object to athletic director resignation agreement at board meeting

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon Area School (OAS) students voiced their opposition to their school board’s resignation agreement with former athletic director Tim Routheaux at a school board meeting Tuesday evening.

The agreement was finalized during a special board meeting on March 27.

The circumstances leading to the resignation remain undisclosed.

According to students, Routheaux was also employed as the girls’ varsity basketball coach, a geometry teacher and a Fab Lab instructor.

He had been suspended three times this school year, which prompted students to stage a sit-in in February in protest.

“We as students thought it was wrong, and we staged a sit-in in the gym with 52 students,” said OAS student council member and Senior Dabanee Jensen. “And our superintendent called in the police to make sure we did not riot or do any misbehaving. She did not come into the gym and speak with us; our names were just taken down on a list to see who all was there.”

Some students said they’re frustrated their voices aren’t being heard by the board.

“It’s hard being a student, being 17 years old, and trying to talk to a group of adults who aren’t taking me seriously,” continued Jensen. “And we’ve had a turnout of many students in multiple different meetings that we’ve attended, and it doesn’t make a difference to them.”

According to Jensen, the situation has caused some students to feel the school is a different place and not as comfortable.

“We were the ones who took action,” added Jensen. “What’s happening to our favorite teacher? Why is he gone? We were the ones who planned the sit-in. We were the ones who looked through all of the school policies to try and figure out what we can do to possibly bring attention to this, because it hurt us, and in my class specifically, senior year has been ruined for a lot of us.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board announced the posting of the head athletic director position.

The application deadline is April 26.

