Northern Michigan University to host Feeding America Wednesday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry event will be held in Marquette.

It will be located at the Berry Events Center, on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, it is requested that anyone picking up items please stay in their vehicle.

The entire Feeding America Mobile Food Bank schedule can be found here.

