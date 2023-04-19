Munising School Public Library hosts Earth Fest

Visitors the library can write down ideas they have to help the Earth.
(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising School Public Library is working to start a conversation about the climate.

The library, alongside Alger County Renewable Energy Solutions, have made a week-long event called Earth Fest. The event features speakers, demonstrations, and presentations discussing renewable energy, electric cars, and carbon footprints.

Organizer for this event Joan Potter-Sommer said they want to inspire people to talk about climate change.

“One of the major things about climate change: People don’t talk about, and if we don’t talk about it, we’re not going to be able to address it,” Potter-Sommer said. “I think there’s maybe a fear there and just not knowing and so, that’s what Earth Fest is about– learning and sharing and coming together to talk about climate change.”

Events at Earth Fest will continue in the library this week and end Saturday on Earth Day.

