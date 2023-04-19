Munising Cannabis Co. named best microbusiness in Michigan

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Cannabis Company has been named the best microbusiness in Michigan according to the magazine Michigan Green State.

General Manager Jody Irving compared being a microbusiness to local craft beer breweries.

“A microbusiness license says that it’s basically vertically integrated, which means everything is done on the property,” Irving said. “So, we have to do everything here, we have to grow our own plants, we can only sell what we grow and process.”

Readers of the magazine Michigan Green State nominated and selected the business for the award.

Irving said it was a surprise when the winners were announced.

“We didn’t even know we were nominated,” Irving said. “They called us and said we were in the top, and we were excited about that, and then in the middle of March they announced the winners and we had won, so we were pretty excited and very honored.”

Production Manager Shawn St. Amour said the business’ willingness to educate customers is why it won this award.

“We have really good customer service, we talk to everybody a lot, try to explain everything,” St. Amour said. “If we have time, I’ll sit here chit-chatting for an hour about different aspects of cannabis and everything with anybody who has questions.”

St. Amour said he’s honored the people of Michigan consider the Munising Cannabis Company the best in the state.

“We get people coming up from downstate sometimes, they’ll be like: ‘Yeah, we read about you on the internet and wanted to come check you out,’” St. Amour said. “It’s still kind of surreal, people know that we’re here and are coming to check us out and actually voted for us on something, it’s pretty cool.”

Munising Cannabis Company opened in October of 2022. It is located at 408 Mill Street in Munising.

Click here to learn more about Munising Cannabis Company.

