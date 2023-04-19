Munising Cannabis Co. named best microbusiness in Michigan

In the cannabis industry, a microbusiness is a business grows and sells their own product.
In the cannabis industry, a microbusiness is a business grows and sells their own product.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Cannabis Company has been named the best microbusiness in Michigan according to the magazine Michigan Green State.

General Manager Jody Irving compared being a microbusiness to local craft beer breweries.

“A microbusiness license says that it’s basically vertically integrated, which means everything is done on the property,” Irving said. “So, we have to do everything here, we have to grow our own plants, we can only sell what we grow and process.”

Readers of the magazine Michigan Green State nominated and selected the business for the award.

Irving said it was a surprise when the winners were announced.

“We didn’t even know we were nominated,” Irving said. “They called us and said we were in the top, and we were excited about that, and then in the middle of March they announced the winners and we had won, so we were pretty excited and very honored.”

Production Manager Shawn St. Amour said the business’ willingness to educate customers is why it won this award.

“We have really good customer service, we talk to everybody a lot, try to explain everything,” St. Amour said. “If we have time, I’ll sit here chit-chatting for an hour about different aspects of cannabis and everything with anybody who has questions.”

St. Amour said he’s honored the people of Michigan consider the Munising Cannabis Company the best in the state.

“We get people coming up from downstate sometimes, they’ll be like: ‘Yeah, we read about you on the internet and wanted to come check you out,’” St. Amour said. “It’s still kind of surreal, people know that we’re here and are coming to check us out and actually voted for us on something, it’s pretty cool.”

Munising Cannabis Company opened in October of 2022. It is located at 408 Mill Street in Munising.

Click here to learn more about Munising Cannabis Company.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.
MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage
MARESA provides additional educational resources for schools in the two counties.
MARESA discusses need for more special education funding
The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, umbrella.
Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette
They wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of...
Marquette City Band to perform Spring Concert
Lakeview Arena in Marquette
Part 2: Marquette City talks balancing services on a budget