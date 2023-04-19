MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With flooding from snowmelt still affecting many and rain on the way, the Michigan State Police is asking for your help if you have damage.

Due to rapid snowmelt and rounds of rain, the Sturgeon River has been experiencing elevated levels in Baraga County. The Baraga County Road commission has been working to keep the water flowing.

Engineer Manager Doug Mills said it has been all hands on deck when responding to the floods.

“We approach it from a safety aspect. I’m trying to get people in and out and we’re responding to any situation that’s out on the road. If we see that a culvert might be compromised, our crews are on it and sometimes the public will notify us,” Mills said.

There are also ways you can help road commissions and other departments address the flooding. MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said you can report flooding at your home with a simple call.

“We want people to report flooding issues that they’re having at their private properties, specifically homes. Residents can call 211 anytime between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM to report your damages, that you’re going through with this process,” Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio said when residents report damage it will help get monetary relief from the state. He also said this communication is key to helping everyone who is affected.

“We have outstanding people over in the West End and right here in Marquette County as emergency managers. They’re doing an excellent job communicating with myself, with the state, different authorities,” Giannunzio said. “They have their eye on the most important thing, which is relief for the people in their areas.”

If you are experiencing flood damage at your home you can call 211 or fill out an online form here.

