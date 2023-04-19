MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage

Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.
Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With flooding from snowmelt still affecting many and rain on the way, the Michigan State Police is asking for your help if you have damage.

Due to rapid snowmelt and rounds of rain, the Sturgeon River has been experiencing elevated levels in Baraga County. The Baraga County Road commission has been working to keep the water flowing.

Engineer Manager Doug Mills said it has been all hands on deck when responding to the floods.

“We approach it from a safety aspect. I’m trying to get people in and out and we’re responding to any situation that’s out on the road. If we see that a culvert might be compromised, our crews are on it and sometimes the public will notify us,” Mills said.

There are also ways you can help road commissions and other departments address the flooding. MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said you can report flooding at your home with a simple call.

“We want people to report flooding issues that they’re having at their private properties, specifically homes. Residents can call 211 anytime between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM to report your damages, that you’re going through with this process,” Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio said when residents report damage it will help get monetary relief from the state. He also said this communication is key to helping everyone who is affected.

“We have outstanding people over in the West End and right here in Marquette County as emergency managers. They’re doing an excellent job communicating with myself, with the state, different authorities,” Giannunzio said. “They have their eye on the most important thing, which is relief for the people in their areas.”

If you are experiencing flood damage at your home you can call 211 or fill out an online form here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

MARESA provides additional educational resources for schools in the two counties.
MARESA discusses need for more special education funding
The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, umbrella.
Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette
They wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of...
Marquette City Band to perform Spring Concert
Lakeview Arena in Marquette
Part 2: Marquette City talks balancing services on a budget