Messy midweek from wintry mix, soaking rain and thunderstorms

Flooding risk to elevate as rain and thunderstorms ramp up Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Northern Plains system spreads mixed rain and snow to the region through Wednesday evening. Precipitation and wind ramp up overnight through Thursday with thunderstorms also in the mix -- heavy downpours, even small hail possible. Rainfall amounts to range from .50-.80″, locally over 1.0″ possible. Water levels will continue to rise and flooding will still be an issue in many areas. “Turn around, don’t drown” regarding flooded roadways! Snow chances pick up into the weekend with cooler air entering the region.

A dry stretch follows during the first half of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow/sleet/freezing rain plus thunderstorms overnight; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow/thunderstorms early, then rain/thunderstorms in the evening; locally heavy rainfall possible and small hail from thunderstorms; southeast winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly sunny with drizzle/rain early, light snow showers in the evening

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow spreading in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered light snow, tapering off in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s/50

