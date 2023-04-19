McDonald’s debuts Big Mac sauce now exclusively for dipping

McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.
McDonald's announces it will start selling Big Mac sauce on the side later this month.(McDonald's via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - McDonald’s says Big Mac fans will be able to enjoy now even more of its secret sauce.

Starting April 27, customers can order the Big Mac sauce in dipping cups that will feature retro packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich.

McDonald’s describes the sauce as creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable.

The dip cups will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered a la carte and will be available through the fast-food restaurant’s app.

Representatives with McDonald’s say the Big Mac has been a staple on their menu since it debuted nationally in 1968. An owner in Pittsburgh came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich.

The sandwich even created a social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017.

According to McDonald’s, the dipping sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Flooding risk to elevate as rain and thunderstorms ramp up Thursday.
Messy midweek from wintry mix, soaking rain and thunderstorms
Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.
MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff