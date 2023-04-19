Marquette City Band prepares for Spring Concert

The concert is happening Sunday, April 25
The Marquette City Band is comprised of a range of talents and ages, the group will be holding auditions in May for anyone interested in joining
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band will fill Reynolds Recital Hall on the campus of Northern Michigan University with sounds of spring and melody.

The band’s Spring Concert is Sunday, April 25 at 3:00pm. Tickets are not required, though donations are accepted.

Band Director Steve Grugin and Band Member Todd Noordyk stopped by the studio in between rehearsals with what you can expect and how you can get involved.

Follow Marquette City Band on social media for the latest on concerts, auditions and more!

