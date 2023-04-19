Marquette City Band to perform Spring Concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band will be performing their Spring Concert this Sunday at Northern Michigan University’s Reynolds Recital Hall.

Marquette City Band director, Steve Grugin wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of pieces.

Dr. Mark Flaherty, the trumpet instructor at NMU will be performing a trumpet solo during the concert as well. He will be performing Ode to Joy.

“I’m just excited about having everybody there and being able to play the concert,” said Grugin. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of the people in the audience is really what is important to me.”

The concert will take place at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the NMU Reynolds Recital Hall. There is no charge for admission, but donations are welcome.

The director also wanted to make it known that the Marquette City Band will be hosting open auditions later in May. Date and time are not yet set. Updates can be found on the Marquette City Band Facebook page.

