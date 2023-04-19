Marquette City Band to perform Spring Concert

They wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of...
They wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of pieces.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band will be performing their Spring Concert this Sunday at Northern Michigan University’s Reynolds Recital Hall.

Marquette City Band director, Steve Grugin wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of pieces.

Dr. Mark Flaherty, the trumpet instructor at NMU will be performing a trumpet solo during the concert as well. He will be performing Ode to Joy.

“I’m just excited about having everybody there and being able to play the concert,” said Grugin. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of the people in the audience is really what is important to me.”

The concert will take place at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the NMU Reynolds Recital Hall. There is no charge for admission, but donations are welcome.

The director also wanted to make it known that the Marquette City Band will be hosting open auditions later in May. Date and time are not yet set. Updates can be found on the Marquette City Band Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Flooding risk to elevate as rain and thunderstorms ramp up Thursday.
Messy midweek from wintry mix, soaking rain and thunderstorms
Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.
MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage
MARESA provides additional educational resources for schools in the two counties.
MARESA discusses need for more special education funding
The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, umbrella.
Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette