Marijuana dispensaries in the UP prepare for 420

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For months, the Fire Station Cannabis Company has been preparing its staff for 420.

Employees said 420 is one of their biggest sales days of the year for all store locations.

Retail Marketing Manager Sean LaMarche said the stores are all stocked, and now they just have a few more things to do.

“Getting inventory ready, and just really making sure that we are going to be ready for the holiday. You never know what’s going to happen on 420,” said LaMarche. “We are also definitely ready for curve balls that might happen, but we always go above and beyond, and we try to make it a good experience for our customers.”

LaMarche said he wants the community to know 420 is not just a day to get high. He said it’s also about destigmatizing the plant and showing the impact it has on society.

“I want people to know there are a lot of benefits and positive aspects that it can bring to people’s lives, but I think we still have a lot more work to do,” said LaMarche. “I think 420 is just a time to celebrate how far we’ve come, and I think it’s definitely a time to reflect on how far we still need to go.”

The Marquette Police Department reminds people there are rules that need to be followed.

Police Chief Ryan Grim said using cannabis in public places is illegal.

“You also can’t drive high or intoxicated in any manner and that’s just one of those things that we ask people right now is to be responsible if you’re going to celebrate the 420 days,” said Grim. “I also, remember you can’t utilize our city parks or city parks parking lot which seem to be a hot spot sometimes, and also if you are under twenty-one.”

The department said if you’re going to use any form of cannabis, it’s best to do it at home on your own property.

