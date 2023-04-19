MARESA discusses need for more special education funding

MARESA provides additional educational resources for schools in the two counties.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - In less than two weeks residents in Marquette and Alger County school districts will decide if they want to increase special education funding through a new millage.

The millage was proposed by the Marquette-Alger Educational Resource Agency (MARESA). Schools in the two counties use MARESA to add classroom resources.

“Marquette-Alger RESA has about 100 employees,” MARESA Superintendent Gregory Nyen said. “A fair number of those employees are teachers and consultants that work directly with students and educators in our two-county area.”

Compared to other states, Nyen says schools in Michigan have a bigger role in providing special education.

“In Michigan, our responsibility for supporting students with disabilities spans the greatest length of time for any other state in the nation,” Nyen said. “We are responsible for supporting students with a disability from birth until age 26.”

MARESA Chief Financial Officer Anthony Bertucci says costs for special education have been rising for the past 10 years.

“Here locally in MARESA, we have seen roughly an $800,000 increase annually in the past decade,” Bertucci said. “Right now, we are spending about $25 million in special education-related expenditures, but we only take in $20 million from state and federal sources.”

Bertucci says while statewide special education funding has increased, it is still leading to a $5 million shortfall for schools in Marquette and Alger counties. That’s what the millage request is seeking to cover.

“The state has in the past couple of years put some additional dollars in special education, but we are still not nearly at a full funding level for special education statewide and that is why we are looking at trying to close that gap on the local level.”

If passed the millage would cost an average homeowner of a $200,000 property $150 a year for 20 years.

