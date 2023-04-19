Inside look at the Michigan State of Emergency Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inside the Michigan State Police headquarters is where dozens of agencies join forces during a disaster.

“The state emergency operation center is a way for us at the state level to basically coordinate and wrap our arms around all the states, resources and respond in one fashion altogether,” said Kevin Sweeney.

Kevin Sweeney is the Commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security. He said it’s all hands on deck at the State Emergency Operations Center, when handling an emergency. Currently, they’re assisting efforts in the Upper Peninsula due to flooding. The center has been used to coordinate the state’s response to the pandemic as well as helping local communities respond to natural and man-made disasters.

“Well when that mutual aid fails, when they don’t have enough resources there that’s when they come to the state asking for support,” said Sweeney.

About 125 organizations come together and deploy resources on the ground. The center classifies a situation as a disaster when the problem grows outside of the scope of what the community can deal with.

“Whether they ask for sandbags or personnel or signage, we’re able to wrap her arms around those request, get those resources collected here at the state level and then assist with that,” said Sweeney.

And during moments like this, Sweeney said time is critical.

“If you need something from the Department of Natural Resources or Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan State Police, you can turn to the different individuals other sitting here in person or virtually and say this is what I need and they can make it happen,” said Sweeney.

With multiple organizations working together, they have to make sure they’re on the same page. To do so, they use what they call their resource and information center.

“What we wanna do is create a common operating picture for a lot of our responders. So, we’re all reading off the same sheet of music, and we can all work towards the same goals,” said Emergency Operations Unit Manager Larry St. George.

The goal of helping Michiganders recover from an emergency. When there isn’t an emergency, the operations center is generally educating the public on what to do in case of an emergency.

