Gov. Whitmer continues to ‘Fix the Damn Roads’ with bridge project in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is slated to begin multiple projects next week.

Work will begin on Tuesday, April 25 on the bridge as part of a $2.9 million investment to remove and replace the Silver Ridge bridge in Keweenaw County this summer. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 35 jobs.

County: Keweenaw Highway: M-26 Closest city: Eagle Harbor Start date: Tuesday, April 25 Traffic restrictions: During the project, traffic will be detoured for approximately 10 weeks via a posted route on US-41. The M-26 closure will be just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about 10 miles from Copper Harbor. Safety benefit: This work will replace a bridge which has reached the end of its useful service life. The roadway section of the new bridge will be wider, including 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders, providing more space and increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

By the end of this construction season, Michigan will have fixed nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and bridges.

