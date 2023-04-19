Gov. Whitmer continues to ‘Fix the Damn Roads’ with bridge project in Keweenaw County

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is slated to begin multiple projects next week.

Work will begin on Tuesday, April 25 on the bridge as part of a $2.9 million investment to remove and replace the Silver Ridge bridge in Keweenaw County this summer. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 35 jobs.

County:Keweenaw
Highway:M-26
Closest city:Eagle Harbor
Start date:Tuesday, April 25
Traffic restrictions:During the project, traffic will be detoured for approximately 10 weeks via a posted route on US-41. The M-26 closure will be just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about 10 miles from Copper Harbor.
Safety benefit:This work will replace a bridge which has reached the end of its useful service life. The roadway section of the new bridge will be wider, including 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders, providing more space and increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

By the end of this construction season, Michigan will have fixed nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and bridges.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Mugshot of Sean James McInnis. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Jury finds Chippewa County man arrested in 2019 ‘guilty’ of 6 felony assault, child abuse charges
906 Adventure Team
906 Adventure Team awarded “ChangeMaker of the Year”
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Case for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash moves to circuit court
Crews work to complete the renovations for the Berry Events Center in time for hockey season.
Berry Events Center under renovation to modernize cooling system, reduce rink size