Finlandia University Gallery to host Carmilla Vuorenmaa exhibit, ‘My Heroes and Monsters Walk Hand in Hand’

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery will present its latest exhibit to the community on Thursday.

The exhibit, ‘My Heroes and Monsters Walk Hand in Hand,’ features works by Finnish Visual Artist Carmilla Vuorenamaa.

A resident of the Finnish capital, Helsinki, Vuorenamaa has been an artist for more than 17 years.

“I was contacted maybe three years ago by Carrie Flaspholer working at the Finlandia University Gallery,” said Vuorenamaa. “And she was interested in my artwork she had seen online, so we started being in contact, and now I’m finally here. I’m really happy to be here.”

Vuorenamaa creates artwork on both canvas and wood, as well as with string. The artwork is centered around the theme of ‘the struggle for survival’. She says that most of the works on display in the gallery were made specifically for it, while others were made in the past few years. Many are focused on specific childhood interests.

“In this particular exhibition,” continued Vuorenamaa. “I have works that are inspired by the sci-fi and horror films I saw when I was young, for example, my childhood hero, Princes Leia from Star Wars. And so, it’s a kind of connection about what I was afraid of and what was giving me power.”

This connection to childhood interests is something Vuorenamaa hopes visitors see on a personal level.

“I hope that they will be connected to their childhood memories and maybe something that was inspiring or somehow attached to them from their youth, and is still with them today,” added Vuorenamaa.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held at the gallery running from 7 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday. The exhibit will be open until June 15.

