‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut

State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.(Westport Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - What firefighters described as an “errant tire” struck a moving vehicle and caused a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport overnight.

The Westport Fire Department said it happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew on the engine that arrived first reported that it found a single vehicle crash in the left lane.

Firefighters said the driver was trapped and needed extrication.

“Companies utilized extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant,” said assistant chief Jeffrey Gootman, shift commander, Westport Fire Department. “Westport EMS transported the occupant to an area hospital with unknown injuries.”

State police determined that the errant tire, which came from an unknown vehicle, struck the car as it drove and sheared off most of the vehicle’s roof.

The crash remained under investigation by troopers later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

A Texas House panel considers gun reform bills.
Texas panel considers gun reform bills
Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the...
Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about the recordings.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff claims recording of threatening comments illegal
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts