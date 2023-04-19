Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based Insurance Agency celebrated its grand opening today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Chandler Pizzi, who is originally from Quinnesec, is now excited to be living and working in the Marquette area. The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, and umbrella. Pizzi said they also offer business products including ATVs, travel trailers, and snowmobiles.

Pizzi said they’re going to take the time to find the right policy that fits your needs.

“Mostly our specialty is going to be personal lines, so auto, home, umbrellas,” said Pizzi. “We do offer many business applications as well so if you have something that you might need a policy on definitely come see us and we’ll see what we can do for you.”

Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency is located at 609 County Road HQ, in Marquette. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends by appointment only.

