Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency opens in Marquette

The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, umbrella.
The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, umbrella.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based Insurance Agency celebrated its grand opening today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Chandler Pizzi, who is originally from Quinnesec, is now excited to be living and working in the Marquette area. The AAA affiliate offers many different types of insurance – auto, home, life, and umbrella. Pizzi said they also offer business products including ATVs, travel trailers, and snowmobiles.

Pizzi said they’re going to take the time to find the right policy that fits your needs.

“Mostly our specialty is going to be personal lines, so auto, home, umbrellas,” said Pizzi. “We do offer many business applications as well so if you have something that you might need a policy on definitely come see us and we’ll see what we can do for you.”

Chandler Pizzi Insurance Agency is located at 609 County Road HQ, in Marquette. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends by appointment only.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This was due to backlash from athletes, parents and coaches who were against the decision,...
Hancock Public School Board walks back decision to rescind varsity hockey co-op program with Lake Linden
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon...
Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Latest News

Gravel road covered in water from flooding in Baraga County.
MSP asks UP residents to report flood damage
MARESA provides additional educational resources for schools in the two counties.
MARESA discusses need for more special education funding
They wanted to make sure to have music that everyone would enjoy, so they prepared a variety of...
Marquette City Band to perform Spring Concert
Lakeview Arena in Marquette
Part 2: Marquette City talks balancing services on a budget