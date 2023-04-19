Berry Events Center under renovation to modernize cooling system, reduce rink size

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A large renovation is underway at the home for Northern Michigan University hockey.

The Berry Events Center is replacing the refrigeration system for the ice. NMU spokesperson Derek Hall says it will also be reducing the size of the rink from 100 feet wide to 94 feet wide.

Hall says the $6.5 million project is expected to be completed this fall in time for hockey season.

“As everyone knows hockey is our one division one sport and the Berry Events Center is a great facility to play in,” Hall said. “The reliability of the ice is critical so to be able to replace that between the season is very important. The progress is going well.”

Hall says this year is also the final year the basketball team will be playing at the berry events center. Hall says renovations to the Vandament Arena will start following the completion of the current project.

