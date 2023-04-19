All Booked UP reveals April-May read

Join Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth and Tia in reading “The Littlest Library”
All Booked UP Feb-May poster.
All Booked UP Feb-May poster.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for another All Booked UP discussion chat.

The Peter White Public Library’s Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to reflect on Kevin Wilson’s “Nothing to See Here”.

But first, stories of the day.

Take a look at flooding damage along the Michigamme River in Republic. Plus, the age-old “is it a duck or chicken?” debate.

Okay, maybe it’s not an actual debate, but Tia seems to think so.

Michigamme River flooding, reporting damage, ducks and/or chickens, and a cave retreat.

Plus, Northern Michigan University is looking for a new hockey announcer, Wyatt makes nothing but net, McDonald’s is switching up its burgers, and a man plays spoons to get out a ticket.

Nothing but net from Wyatt, a Wildcat announcer, softer buns and gooier cheese, and a man plays spoons to get out of a ticket.

Now back to book club.

Join Elizabeth and Tia at the Courtyards Bar at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss Nothing to See Here...

Join Upper Michigan Today in discussing Kevin Wilson's "Nothing to See Here".

...and spend the next month with your nose in Poppy Alexander’s “The Littlest Library”.

Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked UP read.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

