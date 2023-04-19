All Booked UP reveals April-May read

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for another All Booked UP discussion chat.

The Peter White Public Library’s Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to reflect on Kevin Wilson’s “Nothing to See Here”.

But first, stories of the day.

Take a look at flooding damage along the Michigamme River in Republic. Plus, the age-old “is it a duck or chicken?” debate.

Okay, maybe it’s not an actual debate, but Tia seems to think so.

Plus, Northern Michigan University is looking for a new hockey announcer, Wyatt makes nothing but net, McDonald’s is switching up its burgers, and a man plays spoons to get out a ticket.

Now back to book club.

Join Elizabeth and Tia at the Courtyards Bar at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss Nothing to See Here...

...and spend the next month with your nose in Poppy Alexander’s “The Littlest Library”.

