906 Adventure Team awarded “ChangeMaker of the Year”

906 Adventure Team
906 Adventure Team(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. bike club was recognized for its impact on the bicycling community.

The League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) recently awarded 906 Adventure Team with the ChangeMaker of the Year award. The LMB says it was inspired by 906 Adventure Team’s “hard work, passion, and commitment.”

906 Adventure Team says rewards aren’t a destination, but are a confirmation that it’s on the right track.

“In the nonprofit world, you don’t get into nonprofit work for awards,” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team director of adventure. “You’re in it to create change, whether you’re running a youth organization, a trail organization, or trying to cure cancer. These awards aren’t the reason we’re doing it, but it’s validation that we’re on course and that we’re headed in the right direction.”

906 Adventure Team received a record 18 nominations for the award.

