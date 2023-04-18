US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten responds to final sentencing in UP meth investigation

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten was in Marquette Tuesday to talk about a recent meth trafficking case.

In February of last year, 10 people faced charges for their involvement in a 2021 meth, heroin and fentanyl operation.

Last Tuesday the final defendant Elizabeth Jean Decota was sentenced to 51 months after pleading guilty.

“This case really represents a pretty significant blow to a major pipeline of supplying narcotics into the Upper Peninsula,” Totten said. “Methamphetamine especially but heroin and fentanyl as well were a part of this scheme.”

Totten says the defendants based their drug operation in the Hannahville Indian Community and Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. He says this case shows the importance of state, federal and tribal law enforcement working together.

“It is really important for these groups to work together each has independent skills, strengths and pieces of this pie,” Totten said. “This case is a great example of that kind of cooperation.”

Totten says while it is important to prosecute drug traffickers, it is not the only solution to the drug crisis in the U.P.

“I think we also need to be realistic that we are never going to prosecute our way out of the drug crisis that we are experiencing right, especially with fentanyl that is taking so many lives across the Upper Peninsula,” Totten said. “We need to have other important partners as well certainly in the medical community and social services trying to help people who struggle with addiction.”

Totten says a part of the responsibility falls on the community.

“We need to make sure as law enforcement we are working in every corner of our state, and we need to make sure that the folks in public everywhere across Michigan understand the threat we are against and are really careful about what they do and the substances they take,” Totten said.

Totten says if you notice any suspicious activity in your community, you can provide an anonymous tip to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.