The UPside - Beyond 26

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan stops providing education to individuals with special needs at the age of 26, and one program in Marquette County is stepping in to help.

Beyond 26 is a program for adult learners with special needs who want to continue learning beyond the age of 26.

The program offers a fall and winter semester, each lasting 11 weeks and meeting two days per week.

The students grow and learn over the course of the semester, and get numerous benefits from the ongoing reinforcement of basic skills.

The classes are mostly funded with grant money and donations. There is a small individual fee, but no student will be turned away if they are unable to pay.

For continuing to provide education to individuals with special needs, after traditional education stops, Beyond 26, is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

