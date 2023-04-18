The UPside - Beyond 26

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan stops providing education to individuals with special needs at the age of 26, and one program in Marquette County is stepping in to help.

Beyond 26 is a program for adult learners with special needs who want to continue learning beyond the age of 26.

The program offers a fall and winter semester, each lasting 11 weeks and meeting two days per week.

The students grow and learn over the course of the semester, and get numerous benefits from the ongoing reinforcement of basic skills.

The classes are mostly funded with grant money and donations.  There is a small individual fee, but no student will be turned away if they are unable to pay. 

For continuing to provide education to individuals with special needs, after traditional education stops, Beyond 26, is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center as severe flooding causes major damage in UP
Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Man accused of smashing Escanaba Walmart property with hammer arraigned
Home total loss after fire in Little Lake
Several dogs dead, home total loss after Little Lake fire
A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
Michigan marijuana generic
MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County

Latest News

The UPside - Beyond 26
The UPside - Beyond 26
Ryan Report 4-9-23 Father Brian Ford
The Ryan Report - April 9, 2023
Ryan Report 4-2-23 Jennifer Perez - Chief Meteorologist
The Ryan Report - April 2, 2023
Marcus' Mission
The UPside - Marcus’ Mission