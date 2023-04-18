Upper Michigan Today hits Rare Earth Goods Cafe

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been four months since then 18-year-old Dylan Larson took ownership of Rare Earth Goods Cafe.

Larson describes that time as “a dream come true”.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson stop by the Downtown Ishpeming cafe to get to know Dylan and his vision for the restaurant, but first,

Gogebic and Houghton Counties are in declared states of emergency, the Michigamme River is flooding, and a Little Lake family needs your help after a house fire.

Now, back to Rare Earth Goods Cafe.

Larson says he’s been saving money his entire life to buy a restaurant and previous owner Pam Perkins helped make that dream come true.

While he was a senior at Ishpeming High School, Larson took culinary classes at Northern Michigan University and received his Servsafe certification.

Meet the new owner of Rare Earth Goods Cafe, Dylan Larson, who took over at just 18 years old.

Larson is continuing to serve fresh food with local ingredients. He says to expect a rotating selection of soups and desserts, plus breakfast and lunch staples with Partridge Creek Farm salads in the summer.

Rare Earth Goods Cafe serves up fresh ingredients from local farms.

More than just food, Rare Earth Goods Cafe hosts a music night every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Larson also offers catering services.

Tia and Elizabeth chat with the owner of Rare Earth Goods Cafe about his hopes and visions for the Ishpeming restaurant.

Rare Earth Goods Cafe is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

It’s located at 200 E. Division St. in Ishpeming.

