Synergy Fitness offers once-a-month sports nutrition courses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food and exercise go hand in hand in an athlete’s fitness regimen.

Synergy Fitness is now rounding out its athletic offerings with new online sports nutrition courses.

Certified Sports Nutritionist Kari Getschow will offer a specialized course via Zoom once a month.

Though the courses are designed for athletes, Getschow says anyone can sign up. The courses are not limited to Synergy Fitness clients.

The first online course called Improve your Eating - Improve your Performance is happening on Saturday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Certified Sports Nutritionist/Athletic Trainer Kari Getschow talks about her upcoming sports nutrition courses and how to sign up.

Getschow tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon she’s hoping to see all types of athletes in the upcoming course, from high school track athletes to ultra-marathon runners.

This Saturday’s class will look at nutritional needs per individual sport with science-backed research.

She adds that the course will celebrate food as a tool, and not demonize it.

What to expect from Kari Getschow's sports nutrition courses.

The courses are $25 each and are 45 minutes in length. Attendees will receive a recorded copy of the course as well.

You can email Getschow at kari.synergymqt@gmail.com or call Synergy Fitness at (906) 228-7600 to sign up.

Synergy Fitness is located on the lower level of the Peninsula Medical Center.

