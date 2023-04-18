Superior Central Schools responds to last week’s school threat

Superior Central Schools
Superior Central Schools(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Central Schools responded to a possible school threat that was made last week.

Last Tuesday, April 11, a 15-year-old made a statement about bringing a gun into school the next day according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP notified personnel at Superior Central that evening and was present at the school the following day while the investigation continued.

The school alerted parents via a Facebook post the following morning as kids were starting school.

Some parents allege the school did not notify parents fast enough. They say the school didn’t give them enough time to decide whether to send their kids to school.

Superior Central Superintendent Bill Valima said at a Superior Central School Board meeting on Monday that the incident is still being investigated by MSP. Valima added that in hindsight, the alert could have gone to parents earlier.

Valima declined to comment any further.

According to MSP, the alleged suspect was apprehended on Friday.

