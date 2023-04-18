Students display artwork at 29th annual Association of Student Art exhibit in Dickinson County

By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Student artwork was on display in Dickinson County today for the 29th annual Association of Student Art (ASA) award program.

Students from eight area school districts in the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin submitted artwork to the exhibit. Judges from four art colleges handed out scholarships to award winners.

Students used different techniques to create each submitted piece.

“Painting an oil painting is definitely a challenge. I like the challenge of working with art. I like how you can manipulate the art and paint to how you want to do it,” said Brynn Worple, Kingsford senior.

Many students said art is important to help students find their own form of self-expression.

“I was setting up this banquet and you could see all of the students when they would come out of the classrooms. They would look at all of the art and were so surprised and happy,” said Jayda Hunter, Kingsford sophomore.

Worple and Hunter said they both hope to major in art when they go to college.

