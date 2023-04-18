Spring weather damages across UP counties estimated to cost millions in repairs

Due to the costs of the damages they are sustaining due to flooding, Marquette and Ontonagon may join the state of emergency declaration shared by Gogebic and Houghton counties and may qualify for federal assistance.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Poor spring weather continues to be a major issue in several U.P. counties.

During a briefing with state legislators and Houghton County officials Monday afternoon, it was discussed that both Marquette and Ontonagon counties may join the state of emergency declaration.

It is currently in place for Gogebic and Houghton counties.

The rough estimate of damages in these counties was also discussed.

“We understand thus far that Houghton has incurred about $2.2 million in damages according to the estimates from our road commission,” said Houghton County Board Chairman Tom Tikkanen. “Gogebic may have as high as $7 million, Marquette is at about $1.8 million, and Ontonagon at about $2.9 million.”

If these damages reach a certain point the state could reach out to the federal government for emergency funding.

“There is at least the possibility the state may approach the federal government for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) funds,” said Tikkanen. “But that would require a FEMA declaration, and that’s an involved process.”

However, these estimates are subject to change, as an assessment of all damages is currently impossible.

“We have to wait for this snow and the water to go down before we can a true number on all of this,” said Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) Highway Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “But that’s the preliminary estimates in all of this, and we’re hopeful that funding will be made available.”

The HCRC also says snowfall over the weekend will further damage roads.

Without additional funding, the commission would have to take different routes to handle its operations.

“We’ll either have to take a loan out of the road commission level,” added Harju. “And/or just decrease some of the services that we can do in the summer, to try and compensate for the damage.”

