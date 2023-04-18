Snow clears out to brief spring calm before showers Wednesday

Mostly clear, cool and calm through Wednesday morning before rain and snow spread into the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 18, 2023
Building high pressure results in gradual sunshine Tuesday in the U.P.. The break from any precipitation is brief however, as a Northern Plains system spreads mixed rain and snow to the region through Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation and wind ramp up overnight through Thursday with thunderstorms also in the mix -- heavy downpours, small hail possible. Water levels will continue to rise and flooding will still be an issue in many areas. “Turn around, don’t drown” regarding flooded roadways! Snow chances pick up into the weekend with cooler air entering the region.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with isolated snow clearing late in the eastern counties; chilly with light northerly breezes

>Lows: 10s/30 (Coldest interior, less cold nearshore)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with snow/sleet/freezing rain early west, then spreading eastward as rain and snow into the afternoon; few thunderstorms west and south in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow/thunderstorms early, then rain/thunderstorms in the afternoon; locally heavy rainfall possible and small hail from thunderstorms; southeast winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly sunny with light snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s/50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered light to moderate snow, mainly in the central/east; blustery

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

