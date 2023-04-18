NMU Cycling Club hosts ‘Tune-Up Tuesdays’

Cycling Club vice president said they can teach you how to tune up your bike, or you can sit back and watch.
Cycling Club vice president said they can teach you how to tune up your bike, or you can sit back and watch.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Cycling Club has been hosting a Tune-Up Tuesday event outside of the Woods on campus.

Cycling Club Vice President, Joshua Lewandowski, said they can teach you how to tune up your bike, or you can sit back and watch. The Cycling Club allows students to get together to ride. The club takes part in mountain biking, road biking and even fat tire in the winter.

The VP said biking is important, not just for exercise but for the environment.

“I think biking is important because it’s a sustainable way of transport,” said Lewandowski. “You can bike to school, even half the time, and you’re cutting back on CO2 emissions. You’re getting out there, getting some fresh air, and you always feel good after a bike ride.”

Tune-Up Tuesdays run from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. They can be found meeting at the open brick patio at the Academic Mall outside of The Woods on the NMU campus.

